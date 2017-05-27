Dullum Strikes out 15 Spartans, West Fargo wins EDC Softball Title

West Fargo, North, Sheyenne, and Valley City advance to state tournament.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. – The EDC high school softball tournament concluded today at Mickelson field. (1) West Fargo defeated (3) Fargo North 2-1. Stephi Dullum recorded 15 strike outs for the Packers in the win. Samantha Trana also threw a great game for the Spartans, she struck out 10 Packer batters in the game.

In the two state qualifier games, Valley City defeated Grand Forks Red River 7-2 to earn a bid in the Class A state tournament. Sheyenne knocked off Davies 7-2 to get the last bid from the east in the state tournament.

The seeds for the state tournament from the east are: (1) West Fargo, (2) Fargo North, (3) Sheyenne, and (4) Valley City.

