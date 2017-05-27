NDSU Baseball’s Season Ends with Loss to ORU in Summit Title Game

Bison finish season 31-25.

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team saw its 2017 season come to an end after falling to top-seeded Oral Roberts in The Summit League Baseball Championship game, 7-0, on Saturday, May 27, at J.L. Johnson Stadium on the Oral Roberts University campus.

The Bison conclude the season with an overall record of 31-25, marking the fifth time in program history NDSU has compiled at least 30 wins. The 31 victories also ties for fourth most in program history. In addition, North Dakota State won a program record 19 Summit League games and set new season marks for doubles plays (53) and shutouts (7).

Seniors Ben Petersen and Reed Pfannenstein, juniors Drew Fearing and Mason Pierzchalski, and sophomore Jordan Harms were named to The Summit League Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team for their performances throughout the tournament. The five all-tournament team selections is the second most in program history.

Fearing collected two hits, while Pierzchalski, Petersen and Logan Busch also each tallied a hit to lead NDSU at the plate in the contest.

Junior left-handed pitcher Blake Stockert (3-2) suffered the loss on the mound for the Bison after giving up two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and four walks in four innings pitched.

After scoring just two runs in the first five innings, Oral Roberts tallied five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to open up a 7-0 advantage.

Summit League Pitcher of the Year and tournament MVP Miguel Ausua (11-2) pitched his first career complete-game shutout and tallied five strikeouts and no walks to earn the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles (42-14).

Infielders Cal Hernandez and Brent Williams each had two hits and drove in two runs to pace ORU in the batter’s box, while outfielder Sam Grellner added a hit and two RBIs.

With the win, Oral Roberts claims its 18th Summit League tournament crown and receives the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

Summit League Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team

Miguel Ausua, Oral Roberts (MVP)

Noah Cummings, Oral Roberts

Conner Currier, Western Illinois

Drew Fearing, North Dakota State

Sam Grellner, Oral Roberts

Bryce Hanson, South Dakota State

Jordan Harms, North Dakota State

Josh Kunzmann, South Dakota State

Trevor McCutchin, Oral Roberts

Justin McGregor, Oral Roberts

Ben Petersen, North Dakota State

Reed Pfannenstein, North Dakota State

Mason Pierzchalski, North Dakota State

Kyler Stout, Oral Roberts