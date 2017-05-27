People Salvage Belongings After Garage Fire

Several garages were affected by the fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Crews respond to a fire in West Fargo damaging more than 15 garages around 8:40 Friday night.

West Fargo Fire found flames starting out of an apartment garage unit.

The fire then spread to the surrounding stalls.

The Fargo Fire Department, as well as F-M ambulance, were also called to the scene.

Smoke from the garage was reported to be seen from miles away.

Crews were able to control the fire within an hour.

No one was hurt.

Both the West Fargo Fire and Police Department as well as the North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause.