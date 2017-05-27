Three-run First Inning Lifts Packers to EDC Baseball Title

West Fargo, Davies, Red River and Sheyenne advance to state tournament.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The EDC high school baseball tournament concluded Saturday. In the EDC title game (1) West Fargo defeated (3) Fargo Davies 3-0. West Fargo scored all three runs in the first inning. Drake Flesche threw all seven innings and struck out 8 batters in the win.

In the two state qualifier games, Sheyenne beat up on Grand Forks Central 10-0 to advance to the state tournament. In the second game, Grand Forks Red River upset Shanley 6-4 to earn a bid into the state tournament.

The four teams representing the east in the Class A state tournament are: West Fargo, Fargo Davies, Sheyenne, and Grand Forks Red River.