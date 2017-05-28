West Fargo High School Celebrates 300 Graduates

FARGO, ND– They say the tassle is worth the hassle when it comes to graduation.

300 West Fargo Students received their high school diplomas.

Seniors in green gowns fill the Scheels Arena floor while friends and family fill the stands.

The graduates chose 2 class representatives to give speeches during the ceremony.

The celebration includes special performances by senior band and choir members.

“I know the faculty and staff at West Fargo are so excited to honor these students. It just is such a great opportunity to say thank you to the 4 years they have committed to us, and to wish them well in their new adventure,” said Dr. Jennifer Fresmstad, Principal.

The class of 2017 has more than 80 students graduating with honors.