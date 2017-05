Class A Baseball, Softball State Tournament Brackets Set

Both Tournaments taking place in Mandan.

MANDAN, N.D. – The Class A baseball and softball state tournament brackets have been released. The quarterfinal matchups begin Thursday. Times of those games are below.

Softball

(E1) West Fargo vs. (W4) Minot 11 a.m.

(E2) Fargo North vs. (W3) Bishop Ryan 4 p.m.

(E3) Sheyenne vs. (W2) Dickinson 1:30 p.m.

(E4) Valley City vs. (W1) Jamestown 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

(E1) West Fargo vs. (W4) Mandan 7 p.m.

(E2) Davies vs. (W3) Minot 11:30 a.m.

(E3) Sheyenne vs. (W2) Jamestown 2 p.m.

(E4) Red River vs. (W1) Dickinson 4:30 p.m.