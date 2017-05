Driver Blames Strong Gust of Wind For Crash

It Happened on I-29, Ten Miles South of Fargo

A strong gust of wind was no match for a driver on I-29.

The highway patrol says 20-year-old Krista Hanneman drifted off the interstate after a strong gust of wind.

It happened about 6 miles south of Horace around 12:20 p.m.

They say she over-corrected, lost control of her car and it rolled.

Hanneman and a passenger were wearing their seat belts and were only slightly hurt.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated.