Governor Dayton Catches Walleye During Bass Fishing Opener

Mille Lacs Is Rebounding After Walleye Seasons Were Cut Short

Minnesota Governor Dayton celebrated the state bass fishing opener by catching a walleye.

Dayton was fishing on Mille Lacs on Saturday with outdoor celebrity Ron Schara and Bassmaster Champion Seth Feider.

Mille Lacs has been named one of the best bass lakes in the entire country.

The governor’s visit highlighted the area as it rebounds from its walleye season being cut short due to declining numbers of the fish.