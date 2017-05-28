Man Arrested For Knocking Two Men Unconscious Outside Fargo Bar

Fargo Police Warn About Fights In Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A St. Paul man is spending the weekend in jail after an assault outside the Hodo in downtown Fargo.

Police say 43-year-old Darren Patterson is suspected of aggravated assault after knocking two men unconscious.

Why the men were fighting is unclear.

In a Facebook post, Fargo Police say assaults downtown are down 50 percent from last year.

But they are still seeing people come downtown to get drunk and engage in fights.

Their message? Don’t drink and fight.