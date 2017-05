All-Clear Given After Alleged Bomb Threat At Walmart

Called In To Walmart in Detroit Lakes Monday Afternoon

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Walmart in Detroit Lakes was evacuated for a short time Monday afternoon after receiving an alleged bomb threat.

Authorities placed the building on lockdown around 1 o’clock after getting the threatening phone call.

Multiple agencies swept the building finding nothing suspicious.

The store was given the all clear around 3 o’clock.

The person responsible could be charged with terroristic threats, which is a felony.

The investigation continues.