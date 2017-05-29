Fargo Diocese Responds After Placing Pastor on Administrative Leave

Feltman has served as pastor of St. Arnold's Catholic Church in Milnor and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND — An area pastor has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Fargo for his interaction with children.

A spokesman says there is, quote, “alleged conduct” involving Father Thomas Feltman’s interaction with youth.

“The Diocese takes any and all such concerns very seriously,” said spokesman Paul Braun. “We have reported the concerns to appropriate civil authorities at Richland County Social Services for them to review and investigate as they deem appropriate and we are cooperating fully with the investigation. Father Feltman has been placed on administrative leave from his priestly duties pending a complete investigation of this matter. He will not be residing at the Parish during the period of this investigation.”

Feltman has been with the Fargo Diocese since 2001.

He has served in Milnor and Wyndmere since 2015.

Father Andrew Jasinski will temporarily serve those parishes.