FM RedHawks Home Opener Kicks Off Week of Events

The RedHawks Will Be Hosting A Week Full of Fun Events

FARGO, ND — There are a lot of things to be excited about this week at Newman Outdoor Field.

Some of the events that will happen include a Pray for Grey tumor awareness night, a Star Wars themed night, and a chance for the kids to run the bases after Sunday’s game.

Fireworks will be a part of the game this Friday night and after every Friday night home game this summer.

Fans can also enjoy the new backstop that will cover a majority of the seats.

“The team is playing really well right now. We’re nine and one in the regular season,” said General Manager Josh Buchholz. “We’re in first place in our division and in the league. We’ve got a great series in Sioux City here, they’re actually the second place team in the American Association right now and it should be a good battle.”

For the RedHawks’ full schedule, click here.