Memorial Day: CrossFit Fargo Breaks a Sweat to Honor Legacies of the Fallen

CrossFit Members Did the "Memorial Day Murph" Workout To Honor Fallen Hero, Lt. Michael P. Murphy

FARGO, ND — One local gym made sure their members broke a sweat to honor those lost in the line of duty.

CrossFit Fargo hosted a workout to honor fallen hero, Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, a Navy Seal killed in action on June 28th, 2005.

The workout included a one mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and then finished off with another one mile run.

On top of that, the workout was to be done in a 20 pound vest or body armor.

“So the actual workout itself was one of Michael Murphy’s favorite workouts,” said Jeremy Donais, who is co-owner of CrossFit Fargo. “He called it Body Armor so this is in dedication to him and in honor of him.”

Most of the people participating in the workouts were active CrossFit athletes, but some took this opportunity to try out CrossFit for the first time.

The workout concluded with a BBQ potluck to celebrate.