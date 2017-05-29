Memorial Day: “It’s All About the People Who Did Not Come Home”

Many took the day to honor all veterans who had fallen

FARGO, ND — People across the nation and right here at home honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re honoring those who served and those who died,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

“It’s all about the people who did not come home,” said Larry Nicholson, a Vietnam War Veteran. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s a brotherhood.”

For many, the last Monday of May means much more than a day off of work.

“I have three brothers that were in the Army and a husband that was in the Navy in the submarines,” said Vetta Loveland of Fargo. “So I treasure this day.”

“My dad and my grandfather are both veterans,” said Nicholson. “They are buried at Fort Snelling.”

It’s a day the entire nation dedicates to honoring fallen heroes.

“Let us never forget that these noble sacrifices were made by the members of the armed services who fought against tyranny and oppression,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Loveland’s brother didn’t die while serving, but that doesn’t change how she remembers him each year.

“First of all, it’s very sad because he’s not here,” she said. “But, I’m very proud of him that he has helped keep America free.”

People at the service said it doesn’t matter if you know anyone who’s served, it’s about remembering the foundations of our country.

“Freedom isn’t free, just remember that,” said Nicholson.

One veteran shared his hope that we all appreciate the privilege we have to celebrate and honor our loved ones peacefully.

“Especially for the veterans that lost their lives in combat or overseas,” said Nicholson.

A unity we all share when it comes to the land of the free and home of the brave.

“We have to recognize that these people are gone but never forgotten,” said Theresa Nunn, who sang the national anthem for the service.

Members representing the Army, Navy, Marine Corp and Air Force were also present.