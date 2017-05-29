Memorial Day: Minnesota Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Gets Hometown Burial

His remains weren't identified until last December, when scientists using DNA technology were able to make a match

EMMONS, Minn. — A Minnesota sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 has received a hometown burial.

The remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon Iverson were laid to rest Saturday alongside his parents at Oak Lawn Cemetery in his hometown of Emmons.

Iverson died at the age of 24 when the USS Oklahoma was hit by torpedoes and capsized while anchored at Pearl Harbor.

His remains weren’t identified until last December, when scientists using DNA technology were able to make a match.

His body was flown home last week.