Memorial Day: Minnesota’s Ft. Snelling Ceremony One of the Largest in the State

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — People in the Twin Cities came together to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day services at Fort Snelling draws some of the largest crowds in the state.

Many of the graves have flags placed in front of them.

There are 40,000 flags in all.

The services began with a parade through the grounds of the cemetery, featuring veterans from around the state.

They were joined by various politicians who came to pay they respects, including Senator Klobuchar, Representatives Walz and Ellison and Governor Dayton.

“My dad had himself and three brothers in the service at the same time,” said Marty Verdeja of St. Paul. “Two were in the European union and two were in the Asian Pacific. So three made it back and Uncle Tino didn’t. ”

More than 180,000 service men and women are buried here.

All of the flags were bought and paid for through donations.

About 1,500 volunteers were here this morning to place them in front of these graves.