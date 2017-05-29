Memorial Day: Veterans Memorial Bridge Hosts Ceremony for the Fallen

FARGO, ND — Many of us in the metro drive across the Veterans Memorial Bridge every day.

Veterans groups and local officials gathered to remind us the meaning of the landmark.

The public was invited to honor and remember the fallen, on the bridge that connects our communities.

The event was just one piece of a full day dedicated to remembering service members.

Local veterans organizations held multiple programs so everyone has a chance to pay their respects.

“To honor our fallen soldiers. People that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. I’ve always been very patriotic,” said Wayne Krueger, Post Commander. “I think everybody…it’s just instilled in you when you’re young.”

Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971.