One Person Sent to Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Local Hotel

Firefighters who responded determined that the hotel did not need to be evacuated

FARGO, ND — An apparent carbon monoxide scare this morning at a Fargo hotel.

Several people at La Quinta Inn and Suites reported being sick and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters who responded determined that the hotel did not need to be evacuated.

Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas.

The source of the leak has not been officially identified.