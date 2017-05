Payless Shoes Requesting to Close More Stores in Wake of Bankruptcy

The company filed for Chapter 11 in April

NATIONAL — The company behind Payless Shoes is asking a bankruptcy court for permission to close 408 more stores.

Company officials say they need to cut at least 10 percent more of their volume after the closure of about 400 stores in the last two months.

The Payless store in Moorhead is set to close but the store in the West Acres Mall so far remains open.