RedHawks Fall to Explorers in Home Opener

Tyler Alexander throws six innings in 5-3 loss.

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned home to Newman Outdoor Field for the team’s home opener. The RedHawks could not bring their road success back home with them as they fell 5-3 to the Sioux City Explorers.

Tyler Alexander got the start for Fargo-Moorhead, he finished with six innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out five in the loss. Offensively, K.D. Kang had three hits for Fargo-Moorhead and Charlie Valerio had a pair of hits and an RBI.

The RedHawks will be back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.