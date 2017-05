State Fire Marshal Investigating Wahpeton House Fire

WAHPETON, ND — The North Dakota Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house in Wahpeton.

The fire chief says the fire began in a detached garage and spread to the home at around 10:30 Sunday night.

The house is near the intersection of 11th Street and 3rd Avenue North in Wahpeton.

No one was hurt.

Crews were on scene for nearly three hours.

Fire departments from Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Dwight responded.