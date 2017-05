Wosick’s Sick Play Wins Am Fam HS Play of the Week

Shanley's Miles Wosick gunned out a runner at the plate.

FARGO, N.D. – The Shanley Deacons received the 4 seed in the EDC baseball tournament. Miles Wosick showed why against Grand Forks Central when he threw out a runner at the plate from his left field position.

Wosick’s 7-2 putout wins the Am Fam high school play of the week.

Congratulations to Miles.