Fargo Woman Charged with Manslaughter after Victim Dies from Injuries

She is also facing misdemeanor charges in West Fargo for theft and criminal conspiracy

FARGO, ND — The man who was injured after falling off the hood of a moving vehicle in South Fargo has died.

Police say 33-year-old Joshua Fonder fell off of a vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Alicia Johnson of Fargo in the 1200 block of 26th Avenue South on May 22.

Johnson was later arrested in Moorhead and has now been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Johnson is being held in the Clay County Jail.