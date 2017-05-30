Grand Forks Police: Bomb Threats Part of Large-Scale Random Hoax

The demand stated the receiver's emails were being monitored, and police should not be notified.

Grand Forks, ND – Grand Forks Police report two bomb threats appear to be part of a large-scale random hoax to scam businesses out of money.

Sunday, May 29 at 4:10 p.m., police received a call of a bomb threat at the Boden Apartments at 2900 Demers Ave.

A community-use printer had printed out a demand for money, which was to send electronically.

The demand stated the receiver’s emails were being monitored, and police should not be notified.

If demands were not met, the building would be blown up.

This morning at 9:10 a.m. Grand Forks Police received a similar call of a bomb threat at Turning Point Health and Fitness, 2424 32nd Avenue South.

In this case, a business printer was also used to print out a threat.

Again, it demanded that money be send electronically, or the entire block would be blown up.

Police searched both areas after the threat was made.

Nothing suspicious was located in any of the locations.

At this time, it appears that the threats were part of a large-scale random hoax in an attempt to scam different businesses out of money, as similar threats have been received in other areas of the United States.

The Grand Forks Police Department provided the following information in regard to the receipt of a bomb threat.