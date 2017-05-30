Judge Orders Evaluation for Fargo Man Accused of Endangering His Neighbors

FARGO, ND — A Cass County judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Fargo man accused of endangering his neighbors by setting his house on fire last winter.

John Leach appeared in Cass County District Court on felony endangerment by fire charges.

He admitted to a Fargo police officer that he burned down his mobile home in the Countryside Mobile Home Park last January.

Firefighters hosed down the exterior to protect neighboring trailers.

It took about 15 minutes to get the fire out.