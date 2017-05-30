KVRR Astronomy Update: The Summer Triangle

You Might Like
Grand Forks Police: Bomb Threats Part of Large-Scale Random Hoax
Grand Forks, ND - Grand Forks Police report two bomb threats appear to be part of a large-scale random hoax to scam businesses out of money. Sunday, May 29 at 4:10 p.m., police received a call of a bomb threat… continue reading ›
Update: Priest Investigation Involves "Inappropriate Activities"
WAHPETON, ND - Law enforcement officials are releasing few details about an investigation involving a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Fargo. The Richland County Sheriff's office is looking into allegations involving Fr. Thomas Feltman, the pastor of St. John the… continue reading ›
Memorial Day: "It's All About the People Who Did Not Come Home"
FARGO, ND -- People across the nation and right here at home honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. "We're honoring those who served and those who died," said Fargo… continue reading ›