KVRR Astronomy Update: The Summer Triangle

What's in the stars this week?
Scott Sincoff

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff takes a look at what you can see in the stars this week across the Red River Valley:

Related Post

Anchor Island Pool Party is Fun for the Whole Fami...
Cass County Vector Control Already Battling Mosqui...
KVRR After Dark: Rob is Sucked into the News
HS Play of the Week Nominees: January 7

You Might Like