Smiles Shine Bright at “City Of Lights” CCRI Prom

The group dedicated to helping those with disabilities put on a special night

MOORHEAD, Minn.– At least once a year, there’s a chance for a Moorhead group to dress up and be in the spotlight.

More than 100 people enter the “City of Lights”, this year’s theme for the CCRI Prom.

Each pair gets their own moment by being introduced and walking through the doors at Courtyard by Marriott.

Some didn’t get this chance in high school.

“There’s a lot of folks…that’s how this started, seven years ago, that never had the opportunity to go to prom,” said Jody Hudson, Development Director with Creative Care for Reaching Independence. “So now, it’s something they can look forward to every year.”

Others prefer the party CCRI plans.

“I like this one better,” said Roxie Price, shining in her purple dress.

The organization helps people with disabilities live a full life.

That includes providing head to toe makeovers done by volunteers.

“I feel like Pretty Woman,” said Laurie Harmon of Moorhead.

The dresses and tuxedos worn on the big night were donated to CCRI.

“When I tried on my dress, I felt like Vivian Leigh from Gone With the Wind so I knew it was the right one,” Harmon said.

“It is truly put on by the community,” said Hudson. “We couldn’t do this amazing night without community support.”

While many love the adrenaline of the grand entrance, it’s something else that they treasure the most.

“Hanging out with friends,” said Price.

“The friends that are with me I know are my friends,” added Harmon. “I don’t feel alone anymore.”

Like the stars in the sky, the group shines the brightest when they’re together.

“My favorite part is when someone will come up to me and I’ll say “How do you feel tonight?” said Hudson. “They feel beautiful and they’re so happy.”

Courtyard by Marriot offered the event space at no cost.