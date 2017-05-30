UND Soccer Schedule Highlighted by NDSU, Auburn

The Fighting Hawks open the 2017 regular season at North Dakota State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota soccer team announced its 18-contest schedule for the upcoming 2017 campaign.

The Fighting Hawks will play in eight non-conference games to begin the season before taking on Big Sky competition. Highlighting the non-conference portion of the schedule are road games against North Dakota State (Aug. 18) and the SEC’s Auburn (Aug. 27).

“The team and coaching staff are really excited about the fall schedule,” Head coach Chris Logan said. “It is a challenging slate that includes multiple games against NCAA tournament programs, conference champions, and regional rivals which provides us with a stern test on a game by game basis.”

In addition to opening the season against NDSU, North Dakota will play five more games against Summit League opponents; Western Illinois (Aug. 20), South Dakota State (Aug. 25 & Sept. 15), Omaha (Sept. 1), and South Dakota (Sept. 3). The Fighting Hawks will conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule with a road game against Northern Iowa on Sept. 17.

“Collectively we will need to be at our best day in and day out, but this group of talented young women are confident and motivated to rise to the occasion,” Logan added. “As a staff we have great belief in what the future holds for this wonderful team come August. Our first year couldn’t me more exciting!”

Big Sky Conference competition will begin on Sept. 22 against Idaho State at home. UND will additionally play home matches against Weber State (Sept. 24), Eastern Washington (Oct. 6), Idaho (Oct. 8), and Northern Colorado (Oct. 27). The game against the Bears will conclude the regular season and the Big Sky tournament will be held that following weekend, Nov. 1-5.

UND will also host two exhibitions before the start of the regular season; taking on Jamestown on Aug. 12 and Bemidji State on Aug. 15.

Aug. 12 Jamestown (Exhibition)

Aug. 15 Bemidji State (Exhibition)

Aug. 18 @ North Dakota State

Aug. 20 Western Illinois

Aug. 25 @ South Dakota State

Aug. 27 @ Auburn

Sept. 1 Omaha

Sept. 3 South Dakota

Sept. 15 South Dakota State

Sept. 17 @ Northern Iowa

Sept. 22 Idaho State

Sept. 24 Weber State

Sept. 29 @ Sacramento State

Oct. 1 @ Northern Arizona

Oct. 6 Eastern Washington

Oct. 8 Idaho

Oct. 15 @ Southern Utah

Oct. 20 @ Portland State

Oct. 22 @ Montana

Oct. 27 Northern Colorado

Nov. 1-5 Big Sky Tournament