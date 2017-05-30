Update: Priest Investigation Involves “Inappropriate Activities”

WAHPETON, ND – Law enforcement officials are releasing few details about an investigation involving a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Fargo.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office is looking into allegations involving Fr. Thomas Feltman, the pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere and St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor.

Investigator Josh Beto says he can’t comment on the details of the case, but says it involves “inappropriate activities.”

Beto says the sheriff’s office became involved last week after the department was contacted by Richland County Social Services.

He says at this time, he considers the investigation “open-ended” and can’t discuss the number of potential victims.

Bishop John Folda says Feltman was placed on administrative leave after he told the bishop that there were concerns about his “interaction with youth.”

If you have any information on the investigation you’re encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.