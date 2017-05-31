App of the Week: Emoji Me

Be the emoji. (Unless it's the poop one. That one's Patrick Stewart.)

It’s almost impossible to imagine a time without emojis – heck, they’re even coming out with an emoji movie. And while it may be a distant dream to imagine your own personal emoji will ever be as popular as the face with tears of joy, the blowing-kiss face or the peach emoji, you have to start somewhere, right?

Francie Black shows us where the starting point is: designing your own, personal emoji with this week’s App of the Week.