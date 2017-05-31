Delaware Woman Found Dead in Kittson County

She had been reported missing a day earlier

KITTSON COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities say a woman who may have been trying to reach Canada was found dead in northwestern Minnesota.

Kittson County officials say 57-year-old Mavis Otuteye was found Friday in a field a half-mile from the Canadian border near Noyes.

She had been reported missing a day earlier.

They believe Otuteye, who had been living in Delaware for the past several years, was headed to Canada on foot to try to reunite with her daughter.

It is believed she died of hypothermia.