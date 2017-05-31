Drone Focus Conference 2017 Draws Pilots from Around the World

US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, Was Among Many Guest Speakers at the Conference

FARGO, ND — This year’s Drone Focus Conference drew pilots from around the world, as well as a member of the Trump Administration.

Drone Focus 2017 brings together drone developers, business owners and lawmakers who are all looking to expand the reach and rules for the use of drones.

There was even talk of using the technology as a delivery device.

“Whether it’s your new iPhone or whether it’s a six pack of beer or a pizza, let’s start delivering them here in the Red River Valley,” said Senator John Hoeven.

To accommodate for the growing air traffic, the Trump Administration is proposing to separate the air traffic control system from the FAA and its safety oversight function.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, said her main focus is the safety and security of U.S. Citizens.

“We do need some regulations but please be assured that we want to ensure continued innovation, preserve creativity, but also provide some guidelines in how to deal in this great new world that we are approaching,” said Chao.

Governor Burgum said people need to start embracing the future.

“North Dakota is embracing autonomous vehicles,” he said. “We’re here to say that we’re open for business for all of you.”

He announced the creation of a statewide taskforce, which means North Dakota can serve as a national center for unmanned aircraft systems detection and counter UAS.

At the conference, it was also proclaimed that May 31st from this day forward will be known as National Autonomous Vehicle Day.