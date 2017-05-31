Former Bemidji Assistant Principal Facing Federal Child Exploitation Charges

He is charged with the production and distribution of child porn and enticement of a minor

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former Bemidji assistant principal now faces federal child sexual exploitation charges.

Brandon Bjerknes, 34, was arrested Tuesday and appeared today in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

He is charged with the production and distribution of child porn and enticement of a minor.

Court documents show Bjerknes posed online as a 13 to 15-year-old male to ask minor females and males to send him sexually explicit photos.

Some of the teens were students at the school where he worked.