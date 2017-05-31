Former Wells County Sheriff Released from Custody

He abruptly resigned from office last month
WELLS COUNTY, ND — The former Wells County Sheriff has been released from jail after being arrested on drug charges.

Johnny Lawson, 41, was arrested Friday and released from jail on Tuesday on a promise to appear in court.

Lawson is charged with conspiracy to deliver meth, bribery, providing false information to a law enforcement officer, neglect of duty by a public official and ingesting meth.

Lawson’s attorney says his client is “looking forward to the truth of this matter coming out” in court.

