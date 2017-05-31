Gate City Bank Gives Generous Donation to YWCA’s New Housing Program

Designs for a new building will help house the homeless in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND — A local bank is pitching in a large gift to help house homeless women and children in the metro.

Gate City Bank is giving $1.5 million for a new YWCA housing program.

A 30-unit home for women and children leaving the YWCA emergency shelter is in the works.

The YWCA is working with Lutheran Church of the Cross in West Fargo on this project.

This gift will also cover programs at the housing unit for its first ten years.

“I think it goes without question that we’re fiercely committed and united to create a clear path out of homelessness and into safe, secure homes through this partnership,” said Erin Prochnow, YWCA CEO. “We’re grateful for this exceptional gift from Gate City Bank.”

They hope to break ground for the housing unit in spring of 2018 and have it operational sometime in 2019.