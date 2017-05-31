Grand Forks Student Won’t Advance in Scripps National Spelling Bee, Says He’ll Be Back

He says while he didn't make it this time, don't count him out yet. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent, Yarilet Perez reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rayne Korsmo of Northwood, who made it through the first two rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, will not be moving on to the next round.

Rayne, who is a seventh grader at Greater Grand Forks Home School Association, began spelling with about 300 other students in the competition.

He says while he didn’t make it this time, don’t count him out yet.

Nerves resonated through the crowd as parents and spellers waited for the word that would either disqualify them or help them make it to the top 50 finalists.

Rayne made it past the first two rounds, but was disqualified from the top spots.

That didn’t stop him from enjoying his time at the bee.

“It’s obviously not a waste of a trip,” he said. “I love doing this. You can meet a lot of great people here and do a lot of good things. Definitely not a waste of a trip.”

The Korsmo family has a history of attending the bee.

Rayne is not the only one in his family that has participated.

His siblings have also competed.

“Me, my older brother and my older sister have all done the spelling bee,” said Rayne. “My younger brother is going.”

He said he’ll be back and maybe next time with one of his siblings.

Thomas York of Rochester, Minnesota did make it to the next round.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee continues until Sunday, June 4th.