I-94 Westbound Shut Down After Accident Near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — I-94 westbound lanes are shut down after an accident near Fergus Falls.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says traffic is being diverted to Exit 57 so crews can clean up the overturned semi truck.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries and the crash is under investigation.

Sgt. Grabow Tweeted pictures out to alert motorists about the situation.

He is asking drivers to please pay attention and use caution as the summer travel season gets underway.

