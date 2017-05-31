The Internet is Going Crazy Over “Covfefe” and President Trump

NATIONAL — For more than a week, the tweets from @realDonaldTrump were pretty boring.

During the president’s first big foreign trip last week, Trump’s tweets sounded like those of any politician.

His twitter feed included statements of solidarity with world leaders, video clips from arrival statements and formal ceremonies and the like.

Well, Twitterverse, he’s back now.

President Trump on Wednesday unleashed a string of tweets that showed the president was holding nothing back, on matters both trivial and consequential.

The most mystifying was a wee-hours tweet that contained the non-word “covfefe”.

Trump hasn’t explained what that meant or if it was simply a typo.

But his twitter feed now includes a challenge to “figure out the true meaning of ‘ covfefe.'”

And yes.

There are already “covfefe” t-shirts and mugs for sale.

One motorist in Lincoln, Nebraska, quickly snagged the rights to the “covfefe” license plate.