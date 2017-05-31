LIVE: Super Bowl LII Host Committee Looking For Volunteers For Big Game Festivities

Committee Wants 10,000 Volunteers To Help Showcase Region

You can help usher the Super Bowl to Minnesota.

Kevin Smith with the Super Bowl LII Host Committee joins Adam Ladwig to talk about what it takes to bring the big game festivities to the region.

The Host Committee is hosting ten days worth of events leading up to the game.

They’re looking for 10,000 volunteers from around the Midwest to help welcome an expected one million people for the game.

Volunteers will be trained.

You can find out how to apply as a volunteer by visiting www.mnsuperbowl.com

Also, Smith talks about the massive economic impact the game will bring to Minnesota, and the Midwest.