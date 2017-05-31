Local Organization Helps Area New Americans Gain Transportation

WEST FARGO, ND — A local organization is helping New Americans in the area become more independent.

Team Boaz for New Americans is a community partnership that gives used bikes in good condition to refugee families.

The group takes in donations of used and abandoned bikes from the community, buys spare parts if needed and volunteers donate their time to make them look like new.

Organizers say it’s all about helping refugee families get started in a new community.

“Some of them it means a way to get to work and it might be their only way to get to work,” said Ken Appel, who is the program manager. “Some stories we’ve heard are like that. They rode the bike to work for several months and were able to work enough to get a car and become more independent.”

The organization is in its 10th year and Appel estimates they have given away more than 1,000 bikes since the beginning of operations.