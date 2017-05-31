The Most Misspelled Words by State: We’re Wondering About Wisconsin

NATIONAL — With students all over the country participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google has released its list of America’s most misspelled words by state.

Google takes their information based on “how to spell” searches.

North Dakota’s most misspelled word is “Dilemma” and Minnesota’s most misspelled word is “Beautiful”.

The most popular words misspelled in 2017 were “Pneumonia” and “Beautiful” with four states each.

At least two states were attempting to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Yes, I got that spelling on my first try.

But what we’re really all wondering about is Wisconsin.

Their top misspelled word is…well…”Wisconsin”.