More Charges Possible in Alleged Genital Mutilation of Minnesota Girls

The disclosure was made during a hearing about the sharing of evidence

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — More charges could be coming in an investigation of alleged genital mutilation on Minnesota girls by members of a Muslim sect.

An assistant U.S. attorney told a judge that she’s meeting with a grand jury next week.

She didn’t elaborate.

Three people, including two doctors, were indicted in April.

The government says Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed genital mutilation, also called cutting, on two Minnesota girls in February.

Her lawyer says she performed a religious ritual.