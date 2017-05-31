RedHawks get Revenge as Pimentel Shuts Down Sioux City

Cesilio Pimentel gave up one run in 7.1 innings of work

FARGO — The third time is the charm. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks grabbed their first home win of the season after dropping the first two contests against Sioux City on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game featured a great pitching performance from Cesilio Pimentel, who went 7.1 innings and gave up just one run on five hits.

Yhoxian Medina drove in three, which included a two-run double in the sixth inning.

The series finale between the RedHawks and Explorers is Thursday at 7:02 p.m.