St. Paul Man Charged In Beatings Outside Hodo

43-year old Darren Patterson is accused of getting into a fight with the others Saturday night at the Hodo Restaurant and Lounge on Broadway.

Darren Patterson

FARGO (KFGO) – A St. Paul man is free on $100,000 bond after being charged with felony counts of aggravated assault that left two men with serious head injuries in a fight outside a downtown Fargo bar.

Staff kicked them out.

Patterson left only to return and starting fighting the others outside the bar.

When police arrived, they found the two victims unconscious on the sidewalk and Patterson was arrested on scene.

Lt. Chris Helmick says while assaults downtown have dropped 50% from last year at this time, he says there’s a small segment of people who insist on coming downtown, getting drunk and looking for a fight.

He says the majority of those coming downtown are looking for a good time and they don’t get into trouble.

Patterson is also accused of punching a third man during the fight and was charged with simple assault.