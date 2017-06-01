The Ashley Hunter Trial: Prosecution, Defense Rest on Same Day, Closing Arguments Friday

The defense only took minutes to present their case before resting

FARGO, ND — The prosecution and defense have both rested in the double murder trial of Fargo man, Ashley Hunter.

The prosecution took eight days to argue their case in front of a jury but the defense rested only minutes after the prosecution did.

Hunter is accused of killing Clarence Flowers and Samuel Traut, both of Fargo, as well as trying to set Traut’s home on fire to cover up his alleged crime.

KVRR Local News has been following this case from the very beginning and we’ll bring you complete coverage of the trial tonight at 6 and 9.