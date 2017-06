Detroit Lakes Teen Dies After Accident in California

LAKE TAHOE, CA — A 14-year-old Detroit Lakes girl has died after falling off a hiking trail at Lake Tahoe in northern California.

El Dorado County authorities say Chloe Conn fell about 50 feet while hiking near the Vikingsholm Trail on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel say she suffered serious injuries and life-saving efforts were performed at the scene.

Conn was taken to a hospital where she died.

She had just finished the eighth grade at Detroit Lakes Middle School.