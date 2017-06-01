Introducing the Stratolaunch: World’s Largest Plane

The plane is beginning fueling tests and the goal is to have Stratolaunch in the air by 2019

NATIONAL — Air Force One is as tall as a six story building with a conference room, dining room and even a working hospital, but it’s got nothing on the new Stratolaunch.

The Stratolaunch is the world’s largest airplane, with a 385 foot wingspan that uses 28 wheels and six engines used on a Boeing 747.

It may stand only at 50 feet tall, compared to Air Force One’s 63 feet, but the plane is designed to release rockets that can be carry satellites into space.

The plane is beginning fueling tests and the goal is to have Stratolaunch in the air by 2019.