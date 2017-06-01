Minnesota Man Arrested After Shooting in Otter Tail County

FARGO, ND -- The prosecution in the Ashley Hunter double-murder trial rests its case after nearly two weeks in court. But the defense responded with silence. Attorneys were seen quietly huddling around murder… continue reading ›
GREENVILLE, Minn. -- A fugitive from Hennepin County and two bounty hunters are dead after a shootout inside a Texas car dealership. "Today, our dealership was the scene of a tragic and unfortunate confrontation,"… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- At the 2017 Drone Focus Conference, community members and people from all over descended upon Fargo to hear from political leaders and those who are paving the way to make… continue reading ›