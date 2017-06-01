Minnesota Man Arrested After Shooting in Otter Tail County

He was arrested back in March for setting his house on fire on Long Lake Road

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A Richville, Minnesota man is facing a number of charges following a gunshot incident in Otter Tail County.

Cody Dahl, 35, was arrested on DWI, assault and dangerous weapon charges.

Deputies responded to reports of a careless driver and gunfire coming from the vehicle as Dahl drove down Highway 35 between Dent and Underwood around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

As the deputy approached Dahl’s vehicle, there was a gunshot and the deputy retreated.

Dahl eventually got out and was arrested.

Authorities say there was no indication he had fired at the deputy.