Pet Connectio: Meet Mango

Mango is a True Lady's Man

Mango the Goffin Cockatoo comes to us this week from the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education in West Fargo.

Mango is about 16 years old and loves to play and entertain himself.

There is a catch.

Mango does not like men, so he needs to be adopted by a woman who does not live with men.

Find out more about Mango by watching the video above, and find out about the rescue by clicking here.