RedHawks Salvage Series Split with 4-1 Win on Star Wars Night

Fargo-Moorhead split the series against Sioux City 2-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have put together another winning streak with a 4-1 win against Sioux City.

The RedHawks jumped ahead 3-0 in the first two innings and held the lead wire-to-wire.

Mike O’neal earned the win, going eight innings while allowing just one unearned run.

Ryan Pineda belted his American-Association-leading 5th home run of the season while going 2-for-3 in the contest.

Fargo-Moorhead remains at home for a weekend series against Wichita.