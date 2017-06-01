RedHawks Salvage Series Split with 4-1 Win on Star Wars Night
Fargo-Moorhead split the series against Sioux City 2-2
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have put together another winning streak with a 4-1 win against Sioux City.
The RedHawks jumped ahead 3-0 in the first two innings and held the lead wire-to-wire.
Mike O’neal earned the win, going eight innings while allowing just one unearned run.
Ryan Pineda belted his American-Association-leading 5th home run of the season while going 2-for-3 in the contest.
Fargo-Moorhead remains at home for a weekend series against Wichita.